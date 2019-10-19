Security: Traditional ruler urges closer partnership with Police

The District Head of Yola, Alhaji Mohammed Mustafa, has called for closer collaboration between the Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC) and traditional rulers in checkmating crimes.

Mustafa made the call on Saturday at the inauguration of the newly elected Adamawa executives of the PCRC.

He said that the traditional institution in the state was fully in support of the committee and look forward to a close working relationship.

“You need to work with traditional rulers from ward to district level so that together we can effectively fight crime in the society,” he said.

Mustafa urged the committee to be committed to fighting crime by providing credible and timely information to the police for necessary action.

“You also need to be honest, fair and just in the discharge of your responsibilities.”

In a remark, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Audu Madaki, congratulated the new leadership of the committee and assured them of the command`s support.

Madaki, who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Ajani Musibau, urged the public to support police and other security agencies in reducing crime.

He reiterated the commitment of the police in protecting the identity of informants who provided security information to the police.

Madaki added that such security information could also be provided through members of the committee or traditional rulers.

In a remark, the newly elected state chairman of PCRC, Mr Olu Adegoke, expressed gratitude over the confidence reposed in him and other members of the executive.

“I will also like to assure the police that during my regime the PCRC will be good ambassador and dependable partners,” he said. (NAN)