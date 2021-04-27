Kano State Government has directed the immediate closure of Bagauda Technical College, located along Kano-Jos road, following security report.

This was announced in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Kano, by the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Ministry of Education, Mr Aliyu Yusuf.

Yusuf said the closure of the college in Bebeji Local Government Area was announced by the Commissioner of Education, Malam Sanusi Sa’id-Kiru.

“The closure of the College was necessary following a disturbing security report and the need to protect lives of the students, teachers and other staff of the college.

“Therefore, i urge parents to immediately evacuate their children from the College and wait for further directives,” it said.

Yusuf said the commissioner used the opportunity to express the state government’s appreciation to parents and guardians for their support and cooperation to its policies and directives especially on security related matters. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

