Security threat: Kano govt. directs closure of Bagauda Technical College

Kano Government has directed immediate closure of Bagauda Technical College, located along Kano-Jos road, following security .

This was announced in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Kano, by Public Relations Officer, Kano Ministry of Education, Mr Aliyu Yusuf.

Yusuf said closure of college in Bebeji Local Government Area was announced by Commissioner of Education, Malam Sanusi Sa’id-Kiru.

“The closure of the College was following a disturbing security and the need to protect lives of the students, teachers and other staff of the college.

“Therefore, urge parents to immediately evacuate their children from the College and wait for further directives,” it said.

Yusuf said the commissioner used the opportunity to the government’s appreciation to parents and guardians for their support and cooperation to its policies and directives especially on security related matters. (NAN)

