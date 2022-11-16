Security team rescues 3 kidnap victims in Benue–Police

By Nicholas Dechi

A joint patrol team made up of the police, military and vigilante on Tuesday, rescued three kidnapped victims in Otukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, Benue.

This is contained in a statement signed by Police Spokesperson Sewuese Anene and issued on Wednesday in Makurdi.

The police said that the security personnel got information that a vehicle enroute Otukpa-Onitsha was attacked by suspected kidnappers who abducted some passengers.

It stated further that a joint patrol team made up of the police, military and vigilante operating within the area moved swiftly to the scene for a rescue operation.

“After an intense gun duel, the kidnappers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels; three victims were rescued and the bus was recovered.

“While chasing the kidnappers into a nearby forest suspected to be their hideouts, they came across one Peter Ejembi, a member of the Benue State Volunteer Guard, who paid the supreme price. His body had deposited at Bethel Morgue, Otukpa,” the police stated.

The police also said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abass, had deployed additional teams for further operations in the area.

It enjoins members of the community to provide necessary information for a successful operation.(NAN)

