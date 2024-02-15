Security: Reps seeks deployment of more personnel to Yobe

The House of Representatives has directed the Chief of Army Staff and Inspector General of Police to deploy more personnel to Fika and Fune Federal Constituency of Yobe to reinforce security.

The call was sequel to the adoption of a Matter of Urgent Public Importance by Rep. Mohammed Jajere (PDP- Yobe) at plenary on Thursday.

Earlier, Jajere said that the state of insecurity in Fika Local Government Area (LGA) and its environs had assumed a worrisome dimension.

He said that Gurjaje village in Fika LGA was razed by bandits on Feb. 12

The lawmaker said that the local government had been attacked by unkown bandits earlier and one person was confirmed killed, several others injured and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

“I am concerned that many rural dwellers have been displaced on account of this onslaught while agricultural activities have been greatly paralysed leading to economic loss to Fika LGA and the nation at large.

“I am worried that several villagers in the local government now live in fear and majority of them have been displaced and disposed of their valuable and source of income,” he said.

Following the resolution, the Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, mandated the Committee on Army and Legislative Compliance to ensure

compliance. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo