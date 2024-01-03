Security remains our major focus – FCT council boss

Mr John Gabaya, chairman, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, has said that security, will continue to remain one of the major focus of his administration in 2024.

Gabaya said this while addressing some residents of the council, in commemoration of the new year celebration on Wednesday in Bwari town, Abuja.

The chairman, while commending residents for exhibiting the virtues of tolerance and peaceful co-existence, re-assured them of his administration’s resolve to provide democratic dividends to the communities.

” Security of the council will remain one of my administration’s major focus in 2024.

” In 2023, we were mindful of our people who were attacked and suffered at the hands of bandits and terrorists within and around the district and we commiserated with those who were affected.

” This council will collaborate with the necessary agencies to curb, to the barest minimum, such attacks in 2024.

” We salute the military and all security agencies involved in the fight against insecurity in this area and also, I appeal to our people to play their individual or collective roles to ensure success in this battle.

” I thank our traditional rulers, elder statesmen, religious leaders, party chieftains and others for their continued support and prayers.

” I reassure you all, of our administration’s commitment to serve and build the future that we all desire for our council.”

Gabaya also said that the council would do all in its power to complete all existing projects before the end his second tenure, while also noting that the council achieved a lot, in spite of economic challenges.

” With the assistance and support of the FCT minister, we were able to pursue our goals and ambition to make Bwari Area Council a model for economic development and good governance.

” Our New Year resolution should be to make a solemn pledge to be decent citizens by providing our fair share no matter how small, to make our district a better place for everybody.

” Our objective for the year is to ensure by all possible means, that more of the programmes and projects envisioned by this administration and already in motion, are achieved within the next 12 months.

” This is to meet the yearnings of our people and also raise the quality of life in the council,” he said.

He added that his administration had in 2023, tried and advanced reasonably, the council’s development agenda and pushed efforts at building “a financially responsible and socially equitable district”.

According to him, progress has been made in projects’ execution and delivery of social services to the people of the district.

Gabaya said: “We initiated and completed a number of developmental projects with tremendous socio-economic impact.

” This includes the construction of asphalt overlay of Zuma To Shere junction, 3-kilometre reconstruction of Bwari township road, T-Junction to National Defence College camp, Ushafa.

” Reconstruction of 0.4 Kilometres Yellow Page Road, Usuma Ward, Reconstruction of asphalt overlay from Dutse-Alhaji Koro Road to Dutse-Power line and renovation of old Slaughter House in Bwari town, among many others.

” We are surely and pragmatically addressing the critical concerns of our people, including the sustenance of peace and security, education and affordable healthcare.

” We are keen on fixing our infrastructural deficit and driving better economic growth and social progress for our council that has been generally acknowledged.

“We will therefore continue in 2024 to focus on the fundamental task of creating a new Bwari Area Council through prudent, efficient, and transparent management of available resources.”

(NAN)

By Veronica Dariya

