Security: Police seek traditional rulers, LGs support in Kebbi

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kebbi, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora has urged traditional rulers to mobilise their subjects in tackling the security challenges in the state.

Magaji-Kontagora made the appeal on Wednesday when he visited the District Head of Aliero, Alhaji Buhari Muhammad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was part of his familiarisation tour to Divisional Police headquarters in the state.

He said that would help to build strong synergy and trust between security agencies and citizens, and avert the infiltration of criminal elements in the area.

The CP said it was important for traditional rulers and local government councils to mobilise the people and join force with security agencies in tackling the security challenges in the state.

“Aliero is a peaceful and business friendly environment, the area is known for its peaceful atmosphere and hospitality for various ethnic groups in the country and nationalities.

“We are very happy with the way the area is peaceful and we want to maintain its peaceful nature in collaboration with the traditional rulers, local government councils, youths, Keke-NAPEP operators, NURTW members in the state.

“All we require from good Samaritans is reliable and credible information on the movement of suspected criminals in the society,” he said.

The CP said security personnel, including vigilantes, have been deployed across the state to flush out criminal elements.

“We will do everything humanly possible to deal with any person or group of persons threatening the peaceful coexistence of the people.

“All we expect from traditional rulers, LG councils and vehicles operators as well as stakeholders is to come forward with intelligence information on criminal activities in their midst,“ Magaji-Kontagora added.

He also called on other stakeholders, including development associations, to partner with the police in this regard.

“We will enhance community policing to enable residents to come forward with vital information that will aid the personnel deployed in apprehending criminal elements,” he said.

Earlier, the district head said he had directed village and ward heads to mobilise their people to support security agencies and expose bad elements in their midst.

“We will work hand in hand with the community policing advisory committee to ward off the infiltration of dubious characters in our midst,” Muhammad assured.

Also, Alhaji Salihu Auwal-Aliero, Chairman, Aliero Local Government Area, pledged total and holistic support and cooperation of the community in order to strengthen security in the area.

NAN reports that the CP also visited traditional rulers and local government chairmen and other stakeholders in Jega and Maiyama Local Government Areas. (NAN)

