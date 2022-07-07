Security: Police pledge to intensify collaboration with South East Governors, leaders – DIG

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Supervising South-East, Mr John Amadi, says the force will intensify collaboration with South East governors and leaders to ensure improved security.

Amadi, who is also the DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen during an oversight visit to the Police Command in Enugu on Thursday.

The DIG said it would meet with the governors and leaders of the zone to come up with a robust security architecture that would reduce crime and criminality to its barest minimum in the zone.

He assured South-East residents of improved security as the police had deployed fresh strategy in tackling insecurity in the zone.

“What we are here to do is to ensure that our people sleep with their two eyes closed and they are assured of their safety always.

“We are working out a fresh strategy, which might not be discussed in the public.

“To ensure we achieve this; we will be working with the active collaboration of the state governors and prominent sons and daughters of the zone as well,” he said.

Amadi noted that he would be meeting with various security stakeholders in the zone to have intensive and robust interaction with them.

He however, charged the police personnel to redouble their efforts and remain focused in ensuring peace, safety and orderliness in the zone.

Speaking, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Lawal Abubakar, noted that in spite of heightened violent crimes, the command had reasonably maintained peace in the state.

Abubakar attributed the successes achieved in the state to the support of the state government, other sister security agencies, traditional rulers, residents and private organisations.

The commissioner pleaded with the Inspector-General of Police to deploy more manpower and give a facelift to the command’s office environment.

A total of 41 Divisional Police Officers, five Police Area Commanders and other senior officers as well as police rank-and-file of the command attended a security lecture delivered by the DIG. (NAN)

