Security Personnel’s Conduct Commendable in Ondo 2024 Election – CLEEN Foundation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The CLEEN Foundation has praised the performance of security personnel deployed during the ongoing Ondo State governorship election, describing their conduct as professional and effective.

In a preliminary report signed by its Acting Executive Director, Peter Maduoma, the organization highlighted key observations from its election security monitoring efforts across the state.

The election, which has drawn national and international attention, saw the deployment of 36,000 police officers, including 15,732 unarmed personnel, alongside 6,225 officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). CLEEN Foundation deployed trained observers across all 18 local government areas to assess the presence, adequacy, and behavior of security personnel.

“Security personnel were present at most polling units, with many arriving early. Our data shows that a majority reached their posts between 7:00 and 7:59 am, with some arriving even earlier.

“Observers confirmed that most polling units had at least two security officers, while 70% had three or more. However, there was a single reported case of no security presence at a polling unit,”Maduoma stated.

He added,”All security personnel observed complied with the requirement of wearing identifiable name tags, ensuring accountability and transparency,” Maduoma noted.

“Observers across the state reported that 96% of security personnel were professional and approachable, creating a safe and orderly environment for voters.”

He disclosed that despite the positive findings, the report also flagged some concerns which include BVAS Issues, vote buying, among others.

“The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) generally performed well, but there was a report of malfunction at Akure North Ward 4, Polling Unit 1, causing delays in voter accreditation.

“We received reports of voter inducement involving payments of ₦5,000 to ₦10,000 per vote in locations such as Okitipupa Ward 2, Polling Unit 16. This undermines the integrity of the electoral process and must be addressed,” Maduoma emphasized.

Maduoma commended the efforts of security personnel and urged them to maintain their professionalism as the election moves into critical stages, including result collation and announcements.

“The presence and conduct of security personnel have been pivotal in ensuring a peaceful election process so far. We encourage them to remain vigilant and uphold the highest standards of their duty,” Maduoma said.

CLEEN Foundation reiterated its commitment to closely monitoring the electoral process and escalating any issues to the appropriate authorities.

The Ondo State governorship election, part of Nigeria’s staggered electoral cycle, is being closely observed as stakeholders anticipate the final results.