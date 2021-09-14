Security, peaceful coexistence my priority in Osun — Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says his administration is committed to peaceful coexistence as well as security of lives and property in the state.Oyetola said this on Tuesday during a rural engagement programme in Olopalanba town, Olaoluwa South-East Local Council Development Area of the state.

The governor noted that his administration was working hard to strengthen the state’s security framework as well as engaging both indigenes and non-indigenes to ensure sustainable peace in the state.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagements, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.Oyetola noted that he was aware that the fundamental purpose for which government was instituted was to provide adequate security and peaceful coexistence for sustainable economic development.“Since the inception of our administration, concerted efforts have been made to fortify the state’s security architecture through the establishment of Amotekun.“This is to complement the mainstream security agencies in nabbing crimes and other related issues in the state.“To further exhibit our administration’s commitment to security of lives and property, 360 newly recruited personnel were inaugurated into the state’s Amotekun security outfit.“

Also, 20 security vehicles as well as communication gadgets were purchased to support them in the discharge of their responsibility.“Worthy of note is the continuous engagement and quick response system instituted as a peace-building mechanism.“

This is to nip issues that may stimulate communal clash in the bud, and engender peaceful coexistence among indigenes and non-indigenes in the state,” he said.Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, who spoke on behalf of the non-indigenes in the area, commended the governor for sustaining peaceful coexistence among the people of the state.(NAN)

