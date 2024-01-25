Security outfit denies aiding, abetting attacks in Plateau

The Plateau owned security outfit, code named Operation Rainbow, has debunked reports making the round that it is aiding and abetting attacks in some communities of the state.

Its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Pan Dapar, debunked the reports in statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Dapar described the allegation as false, malicious and misleading, adding that it aimed at distracting the security agencies from dealing with the current security challenges confronting the state.“The attention of Operation Rainbow has been drawn to a malicious news making the rounds about the unfortunate breakdown of law and order in parts of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA).“The unfounded allegation that our personnel are aiding and abetting attacks against the citzens is not only false, malicious and misleading, but aimed at distracting the entire security architecture in Mangu from dealing with the security situation headlong”We are known for proactive response, timely intelligence gathering and dissemination of information to security agencies for prompt action.”We have maintained that excellent role over the years leading to series of successes in averting security challenges across the state,”he said

The PRO advised Plateau residents to disregard the report, adding that operation rainbow would not relent in supporting the conventional security agencies toward ending the cycle of violence in the state.(NAN)

