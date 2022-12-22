Security: Ortom inaugurates 25 security vehicles, 769 motorcycles

By Nicholas Dechi

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Thursday in Makurdi, inaugurated 25 security vehicles and 769 motorcycles for both Community Volunteer Guards as well as the Livestock Guards.

The governor said that 279 motorcycles would be given to the districts across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

“The community guards will be given 460 motorcycles. That is 20 per local government and 23 security vehicles will be given to the community guards. That is one per local government.

“Also, 30 motorcycles will be given to the livestock guards with two security vehicles,” he said.

He said that the vehicles were to facilitate their work while promising to continue to provide enabling environment for security agencies to secure lives and property.

In a remark, the Special Adviser to Ortom on Security, retired Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, appreciated the governor for his unflinching support to security agencies.

Hemba charged the guards to make judicious use of the vehicles, adding that with them they would have no reason to fail.

The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, urged the governor to discuss with his Nasarawa State counterpart on the usage of his state by invaders to attack Benue communities.

He was represented by Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende.

Ayatse said that if that was done, the state border communities would know peace again.

Earlier, Special Adviser to Ortom on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Kenneth Achabo, assured Benue workers that they would be paid their salaries before Christmas.(NAN)