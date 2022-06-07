Security operatives rescue 3 kidnap victims, recover 8 motorcycles in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Joint Police/Military team of Operation Puff Adder and Operation Thunder Strike in Kaduna State, says it repelled bandits attack and rescued three kidnapped victims in the state.



The team also recovered eight bandits operational motorcycles in Kaduna.



The Command Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Mohammed Jalige made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.



Jalige said the reinvigorated synergy between the security forces in Kaduna State had recorded another success June 7, at about 0753hrs.



According to him, the bandits while on their odious mission at Sabon Sara village attempted to gain access to the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.



He explained that the operatives observed the suspicious movement of bandits and courageously took the battle to them where severe exchange of fire ensued as the bandits scampered for safety.



“That resulted to rescue of a kidnapped Chinese expatriate and two others, abandoning eight of their operational motorcycles.



He added that the victims have been conveyed to a hospital for medical attention while recovered exhibits were being analyzed.



The police spokesperson said investigation was in progress, while efforts were on to arrest the injured bandits.



Jalige said, “The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, Mr Yekini Ayoku, applauded the renewed commitment and synergy between the Police and other sister security agencies,”.



The commissioner encouraged officers at all level to sustain same for the interest of public safety.



“The Command is equally calling on the nearby communities and beyond to report any person seen nursing a suspected gun injury to the nearest security formation as quick action will be taken,” Jalige said. (NAN)

