Security operatives rescue 3 kidnap victims in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijani

The Police Command in Kaduna State says security operatives have rescued three labourers kidnapped by suspected gunmen on Thursday in Kaduna.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan,said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Hassan said at about 8:00 p.m. on Thursday , a complainant reported to the police that the the labourers were abducted by the armed men ,while working at Nura Suraj Phase 2 Estate, near Millennium City, Doka village.

Hassan said on receiving the report , police and military personnel rushed to the scene and pursued the criminals .

“As a result , the three kidnap victims were rescued.

“Investigation has commenced, confidence- building patrols and surveillance have also been intensified in the area to ensure the arrest of the suspects”,he said.

Hassan also told NAN that its operatives had arrested three suspected phone snatchers .

According to him, the three male suspects were arrested on Thursday at about 10.p.m. ,during a patrol.

He said suspects were arrested near Danbushiya Bridge on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

He said they conspired and snatched an Infinix Smart 6 mobile phone from a passer-by.

“The suspects are in custody and assisting with investigation.

“They will be charged to court on completion of investigation, “Hassan said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

