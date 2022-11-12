Security operatives neutralise 5 gunmen in Anambra community – Police 

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Police Command in Anambra says security operatives have neutralised five gunmen in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, the country home of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo.



DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Awka.



He said that the incident happened about 10.30 a.m, on Saturday Nov. 12, near Afo-Uzo junction in Isuofia Community when the criminal elements opened fire on the joint Police/Military team at a check point.



Ikenga said the security operatives also recovered one grey coloured Toyota Venza jeep with registration number Lagos: KRD 344 BT.



He said the situation was brought under control and security patrol had been intensified in the area.



“The situation is under control after five of the criminal elements were neutralised and police/military patrols have been intensified in the area,” he said.



The police spokesman said that the operation followed a distress call at about 10:30 a.m. from Afor-Uzo Isuofia Market area that some hoodlums attacked a security checkpoint in the area.

“The Joint Forces from FOB Aguata responded swiftly, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and neutralised five of the armed men while others escaped with bullet wounds from the scene in a dark blue Lexus 470 jeep without number plate,” he said.

Ikenga added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Echeng Echeng, while charging the operatives to sustain the tempo of the onslaught against criminal elements, ordered patrols to be intensified and improve operational positioning in response to distress calls.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Paul Nwosu, in a statement praised the gallantry of the security team for neutralising the gunmen in Isuofia.



“Our gallant and alert security agents gave them a hot chase and immediately returned fire and neutralised five of the gang members in a fierce exchange of shootings.

“Their Toyota venza with which they launched the deadly operation was recovered,” he said.



Nwosu reassured the people of government’s commitment to their safety, especially before, during and after yuletide season.



The information commissioner, therefore, gave out the following telephone numbers for members of the public to call in the event of security threat in their areas.

The numbers are: 09017280990,

07039896429, 09167514891, 09076237441, 09168041120, 08093175528, 08124153139.(NAN)

