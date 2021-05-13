Security operatives kill two unknown gunmen, recover rifles, others  in Imo – Police

Two unknown gunmen have been killed in a joint operation carried out by the Army,  Air Force and the Police in Imo.


The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro confirmed to newsmen in on Thursday.


Yaro said that the bandits were killed in a gun battle between the military and the unidentified gunmen at Ikenanzizi in Obowo Local Government Area of the state.


He disclosed that two rifles, five motorcycles, a Lexus jeep and one 18 seater bus were from the gunmen.


The commissioner further said that the operation was carried out in line with Federal Government’s resolve to rid the country of ravaging insecurity.


  “It was a joint operation of the Army, Airforce and Police; two unknown gunmen were killed in the and investigation is ongoing.


He however said that the team could lay hands on only one corpse as according to him, the hoodlums were able to with the second corpse.


 “ have one corpse but they escaped with the other one and it has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre , morgue,” he said.


He called on residents of the state to remain calm and go about their lawful activities adding that security had  the ” control. (NAN)

