Security: Ooni-in-council urges FG to empower traditional rulers

April 29, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Lowa Adimula of the Ife Kingdom, High-Chief Adekola Adeyeye, has urged the Federal Government to empower traditional rulers to safeguard their territories.

Adeyeye, who is also the third in the hierarchy of Ife traditional council, the Ooni-in-council gave the advice in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ile-Ife, Osun.

He noted that traditional rulers remained in direct contact with their subjects and, therefore, should be empowered to safeguard them.

According to , Nigerian leaders are trying all possible best to ensure peaceful coexistence across the country, but they should try to prioritise security.

He lamented the spate of killings arising from insurgency, banditry, kidnappings, rituals and armed robbery which he said had become rampant.

Adeyeye reiterated the need to ensure the safety of the and property of Nigerians.

The High-Chief charged leaders to redesign the country’s security architecture toward taming security in by restoring power to traditional rulers.

The Ooni-in-council stated further that traditional rulers were closer to the people at the grassroots the three tiers of government.

He said that they knew all there that were going on in the nooks and crannies of their .

“Traditional rulers know their subjects and how to handle all that happens in their domain, especially on security breaches.

“Kidnappings, armed robbery, ritual killings and banditry among others all over the country prevented Nigerians from moving freely,’’ he said.

Adeyeye, therefore, seek collaboration between the governments and traditional rulers so as to eradicates all forms of security facing the nation.

He appealed to the government to make for employment of all graduating students yearly, to reduce idleness which contributed to crimes. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,