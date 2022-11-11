Security of lives, property of citizens paramount in my administration –Yahaya

By Hajara Leman

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has stressed that the security of lives and property of the citizens remains paramount in his administration .

The governor stated this when he received the newly posted Commissioner of Police for Gombe State, Mr Etim Effiom, in company of the immediate past CP, Babatunde Babaita in Gombe on Friday.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali, had In line with the manpower development policy of the Police, approved the posting and redeployment of some CPs for operational and administrative effectiveness.

CP Effiom was posted to Gombe Command to replace CP Babaita, who was redeployed to CPTU Staff College Jos, Plateau State.

Yahaya, while formally welcoming the new CP, expressed optimism that Mr. Effiom, who was in charge of Force CID Annex Gombe, is familiar with the terrain and security architecture of the state, having been in Gombe for sometimes.

The governor assured him of the usual support of the state government towards the success of the enormous task before him in effectively and efficiently policing the state.

He thanked the immediate past CP Babaita for his services to Gombe State and for contributing immensely to the maintainance of security, law and order in the state during his tenure.

On his part, the new CP solicited continued support and cooperation of the government and people of Gombe State towards safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

Also, the immediate past CP Babaita commended Gov. Yahaya for his continued support to the Nigeria Police and commitment to peace and security. (NAN)

