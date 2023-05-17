Security: NSA, DG DSS task governors on conflict management

by Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.- Gen. Mohammed Monguno, has tasked state governors on regular engagement of stakeholders and proper management of conflicts to enhance the security of their respective states.

The NSA made the call at the ongoing three-day 2023 induction programme for re-elected and newly elected governors organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Munguno, represented by Mr Joseph Dashwuep, a senior officer in the NSA’s office, also called on State Governors to adopt both the kinetic and non-kinetic models in tackling insecurity in their states.

Monguno who was the lead discussant at a panel session on “Managing security in the states: Ungoverned spaces and regional security” said while security agencies would always do their best to keep Nigeria safe.

He said yjay there was need for state governors to adopt policies that meet the aspirations of the people and ensure proper management of conflicts.

“The way you manage conflicts go a long way in determining the peace and security of your state,” Monguno said.

He also advised them to regularly meet with security agencies, media, civil societies, non-governmental organisations, citizens, traditional and religious leaders.

Also speaking, the Director-General of Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi who was a discussant, advised governors to act promptly on intelligence reports and early warning alert.

”You are expected to act promptly once you receive intelligence or early warning reports.

“Do not neglect these reports. Sometimes governors will receive intelligence report and hand it over to a special adviser or aide,” he said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who was also a discussant, advised governors to work with existing security architecture to secure their state.

Baba said that establishing a new security outfit would cost more than improving of the existing ones

He also advised governors to tackle the issue of unemployment and poverty as well adopt advance technology in fighting crime.

Contributing, Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra, said that state governors should be empowered to tackle security challenges at the local level because the federal security agencies were not localised.

“The central point here to make is that security or insecurity is largely a local issue. Every locality has its own peculiarities.

“I think for those of us who are governors and the governors-elect, a major concern that we need to address is that the national security architecture places much emphasis on kinetic architecture which is almost exclusively on the shoulders of the Federal Government.

“Whereas the governors are called chief security officers (without troops); we must have to learn how to cope for survival in a dysfunctional system,” he said.

Soludo expressed happiness that the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu had expressed his commitment to state police saying that is really the way to go in a federal structure.

“The vigilante services of various states are backed by law. The one of Anambra is doing well but we are operating on a tight constraint as it were,” he said.

Also, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, said instead of establishing new security outfit at the state, governors should key into efforts by federal government.

He said that federal security agencies were functioning, but in adequate fund remain a big challenge that states can step into to fund their operations.

“If we can tackle the funding gap that exists among these security agencies and fund them early enough, the idea of having a general without a troop will disappear because you know as we always say, who plays the piper dictates the tune,” he said.

Uzodinma called for partnership and cooperation between the state and federal governments

“I am also aware that given the economy and revenue sources available to the states, it may not be very easy now for some states to fund the cost of setting up an independent security architecture that will be effective and efficient in their various states.

“Rather, an inter-dependent relationship between the federal establishment and provincial authorities will also work,” he added.

On managing the process of governance, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State advised incoming governors not to abandon any project because they were not the initiators.

Sanwo-Olu said the completion of a project was more important to the people than who started it.

“If a project is 86 per cent completed and abandoned, no body will take the credit. What the people are concerned about is to enjoy the facilities,” he said.

Gov. Seyin Makinde of Oyo State also advised governors not to abandon projects.

Former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, urged governors to deliver on their by promises saying “politics is over. You emerged one way or the other, it is time to work.

“I will congratulate you for winning election but the bigger congratulations will come at the end of your tenure,” he said.(NAN)