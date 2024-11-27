Security : NILDS D-G seeks improved civil-military relations

By EricJames Ochigbo

Prof. Abubakar Suliaman, the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has called for a better civil-military relations for a more secured country.

Sulaiman made the call on Tuesday at the opening of a one-day public dialogue organised by NILDS in Abuja.

The dialogue was on “Enhancing the Oversight Role and Capacity of the National Assembly Security Committees in Strengthening Civil-Military Relations through Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding in Nigeria.”

”Security is not just the absence of violence but also the presence of justice, development, and dignity for all citizens.

”Effective civil-military relations plays an important role in addressing the security challenges we face as a nation,” he said.

The director-general said that the military must collaborate with civilian actors to address the root causes of conflict and incorporate community-based solutions into peacebuilding strategies.

“I believe that a well-structured and collaborative relationship between civil authorities, particularly the National Assembly and the armed forces is essential for achieving sustainable peace and ensuring that conflicts are resolved in ways that uphold our democratic values and protect human rights.

“I therefore, call on all stakeholders to view oversight not as a constraint or a challenge but as a partnership in Nigeria’s quest to ensure justice, protect human rights, resolve/manage conflicts, maintain peace, enhance national security and build a better country.

“Oversight should be seen as a mechanism to ensure that our security institutions have the necessary support, resources, and direction to achieve their constitutional mandate and be accountable for their actions,” he said.

Sulaiman urged the military to fully embrace transparency and accountability, and engage constructively with the legislature in the spirit of democracy.

The director-general urged the national assembly to accord expeditious consideration to strategic security information, provide budgetary support to enhance the logistic and welfare needs of officers and men as a morale booster.

“It is my firm conviction that this kind of partnership and collaboration founded on mutual trust and shared responsibility will enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness of security organisations, strengthen public confidence in both institutions and boost national security.

“To attain functional and results-oriented civil-military relations in Nigeria, we must continue to emphasise dialogues,” he said.

Also speaking, Prof. Sylvanus Zabidi, a senior lecturer in Bingham University, Nasarawa said that the legislature was part of the civilian populace.

He said that the legislature has been given constitutional responsibilities to positively affect the functions of the military.

According to him, they cannot and should not be swept aside; since 1999 and a lot of things that had happened which were not good did not enhance civil military relations.

“This one day dialogue, is to help improve capacity, the knowledge of the legislature to engage the military from an informed point of view, to take matters seriously.,” he said. (NAN)