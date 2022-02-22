Security: NCoS institution partners Nigerian Army in Enugu

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Borstal Training Institution, Enugu, is seeking greater partnership with the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, on security and cooperation.

The new Controller of Corrections and Principal of the institution, Mrs Elizabeth Ezenwanne, made the call during a courtesy visit to the Garrison Commander of the 82 Division, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Enugu.

According to Ezenwanne, the institution wants to seek greater collaboration in the area of security at the borstal training institution as well as training and intelligence sharing.

She further said that the institution was established in Enugu in 1933 and was abandoned immediately after the civil war.

Ezenwanne noted that as soon as President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Act 2019 into law, the new Act provided for the establishment of borstal institutions across the country.

“The NCoS service under Controller-General of Corrections, Mr Haliru Nababa, is focused on the implementation of the NCoS Act 2019; hence the reopening of the institution for the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of juvenile offenders,” she said.

Responding, Ibrahim reiterated the commitment of the 82 Division Garrison to maintain peace and security in its area of responsibility and institutions within it.

“I promise collaboration with the NCoS Borstal Training Institution in area of security, training and intelligence as well as other areas of mutual benefits,” he said.

Highlight of the visit was a group photograph of the principal officers at the Garrison and the institution. (NAN)

