Security men repel bandit on the Kaduna-Abuja Road

Security operatives comprising of military and the police personnel, on Friday, successfully repelled armed bandit who opened fire on motorists plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred near Olam Feeds Company, but no arrest have been made.

The Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, told newsmen at the scene of the incident that those injured, were first treated at Olam Feeds Clinic and later referred to a specialist hospital for comprehensive medical attention.

According to him, security forces both ground and air personnel are presently pursuing remnants of the armed bandit in the adjoining forest.Aruwan, said Gov. Malam Nasir El-Rufai, had been briefed on the development.

He said the governor commended the security personnel for their courage and bravery in repelling the armed men.

According to him, the governor who wished the injured personnel and motorists, speedy recovery, also commended the medical personnel at the Olam Clinic for stabilizing the injured.

He said the governor had pledged government’s continued partnership with security agencies in the battle against criminals in the state.

He added that security agencies, will give a comprehensive briefing after the clearance operation in the general area. (NAN)