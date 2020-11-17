Security Meeting: No repeat of EndSARS protests in Nigeria again, Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari says that he will do whatever it takes to ensure that there is no repeat of EndSARS protests in Nigeria again. Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, quoted the president to have said this during the meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday. He said the president reassured that the Federal Government would continue to dialogue with relevant stakeholders in ensuring peaceful and harmonious socio-economic environment across the country. “What we are saying is that government will continue to dialogue, it will continue to listen and will continue to carry all stakeholders along in ensuring that there is no repeat of what happened that destroyed a lot of property, public and private, individuals in this country,’’ the minister quoted the president to have said.

Dingyadi further stated that the NSC meeting was convened to brief the president about security situation in the country. He said the meeting stressed the need to pay greater attention to the police in the discharge of their functions to maintain peace in the country, in the areas of equipment and modern technology. According to the minister, the president thanked members of the Council for their efforts in maintaining peace and assured them that he will do whatever it takes to support security agencies in providing peace in the country. He added: “The meeting noted with concern the increasing cases of armed banditry particularly in the North-West and North Eastern parts of the country.

“The meeting agreed to be more proactive in dealing with the situation in a more decisive manner. “The meeting thanked the president for the concern which he has shown in repositioning the police to perform more effectively. “President reassured that all stakeholders will be involved in the process of maintaining peace in the country, particularly the youth, community leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, public servants, religious leaders etc.’’ The minister said the federal government would continue to maintain its bureaucratic, humane and just postures in handling security matters in the country.’’ The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance at the meeting included the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others in attendance were; Ministers of Defence, retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Mahashi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama and Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi. Service chiefs in attendance included the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar. Other members of the security community who attended the meeting were; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi. (NAN)