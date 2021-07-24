Security: Matawalle restates governors’ support for Buhari

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has renewed governors commitment to supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to end security challenges in the country.



Matawalle renewed their commitment in a statement he personally signed in Sokoto on Friday.



He appealed to elites and other politicians, especially from Northern Nigeria extraction, to be united and face the challenges bedevilling the region’s growth and progress.



He emphasised that northerners should support government in finding lasting solutions to poverty, banditry, kidnapping and laziness among citizens.



Matawalle therefore urged citizens to jointly confront the challenges wholeheartedly irrespective of ethnic and political differences and fine tune ways to end the menace.



According to him, during a meeting with the president, governors from northern states took turns to narrate their experiences, individual efforts at finding lasting solutions as well as expectations from the Federal Government.

”The President assured that he will put an end to the menace and return the region and the country at large to its lost glories.

”It is time for us to end destructions and killings, lets nurture the habits of forgiveness of our wrongs, refrain from divisive tendencies and become united.



”We shall remain focused for the development of the nation and shun political differences irrespective of the party we belong,” he said.



Matawalle added that the nation’s position and status after 2023 should be a top priority for all people in recognition of the present happenings.



He appealed to leaders to continue in rubbing minds toward proper solutions and developmental path of progress of the nation.



He enjoined citizens to understand the trends and cultivate ways to assist each other and remain united for the progress of the region beyond 2023.



”Leaders must deliberate on solutions, refrain from selfish interests and greed to end unwanted killings and destruction of property.



”Insurgency especially in the northeast and other banditry activities have hindered economic activities, education, agriculture and other social activities in northern Nigeria,” Matawalle noted. (NAN)

