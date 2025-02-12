Security man jailed 18 months for chickens, feed fraud

By Zainab Oyekan

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old security man, Justice Terfa to 18 months in prison for defrauding a woman of 30 number day-old chicks and money for feeding.

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos in his judgment, ordered the convict to pay an option of fine of N30, 000 or spend six months in prison and also to pay a compensation of N500, 000 and in default to spend another 1 year in prison.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on Dec. 21, 2024, at the Anglo-Jos Police Station by one Anthonia Osirho, the complainant.

Gokwat said that the convict was given the 30 number day-old birds to rear with the sum of N300, 000 for feeding and medication.

He said that the chickens were for Christmas celebration, adding that after rearing them, the convict sold 29 out of the 30 and diverted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)