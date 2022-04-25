Security: Lighten up your environment, vigilante groups plead with Jos residents

Some heads of vigilante groups and community leaders in Jos have called on residents of Plateau to lighten up their environment and streets for effective security.They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, stressing the importance of lighting in front of every home to the citizens’ security.

However, Mr Sunday Dalyop, a vigilante in Rayfield, Jos, said that the government had provided street light in some areas; “it is now left for individuals to lighten up their homes”.Mr Bitrus Pajok, another leader, said that house owners could deal with issues of burglary with security light around the compound.“Burglaries are a serious problems to homeowners, installing outdoor lighting could ward off threat.“Bright light has a way of removing shadows and dark corners that serve as hide-out for thieves,” he said.Also, Mr Sunny Dung, a youth leader said that any house owner caught without security light around the exteriors of his home should be reported by neighbours.“

We expect everyone to take responsibility to be security conscious, especially now that serious kidnapping and other crimes are on the increase,” Dung said.Mrs Mary Ike, a community leader, said that there were many homes without security light in Jos and communities leaders could sensitise people to installing security lighting in their various homes.

Also, Mr Emmanuel Dele, another community leader, said that security lights could be installed to avoid accident in homes.He said “it is the duty of the homeowners to illuminate backyards, pathways and around the rest of the house for personal safety.”Mr Kelechi Chukwuma, a community leader said that in 2021 they had high rate of criminal activities and the community lighted up the entire place to check crimes.“We had a meeting and advised everyone to install security light around their homes and it drastically reduced the crime rate,” Chukwuma said.NAN reports that most homeowners in and around Jos do not light up their homes at night.(NAN)

