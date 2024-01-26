Security: Lagos CP assures Lekki peninsula residents prompt response, 24 hrs support

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Adegoke Fayoade, has assured residents and businesses across the Lekki-Epe corridor of a prompt response time of five minutes to distress calls.

Fayoade also promised 24 hours support to engender a safer metropolis.He made these known when the leadership team of Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) paid a courtesy visit to the State Command on Friday.The Lagos CP also pledged the total support of the police force in Lagos to face issues of crimes with all the seriousness and passion necessary to make the state secure.“Our response time should be very fast and not more than five minutes.“I am assuring you of 24 hours support because policemen must not sleep but be awake and alert at all times to attend to distress calls.

“We are committed to up our game and be more visible as we discharge our duties in the state,” he said.Fayoade commended the LERSA executives on their selfless service to ensure that the communities are free of crime and disorderly behaviour.He noted that upon assumption of office in December. 2023, he had observed the worrisome issue of layabouts that loitered along the Lekki Epe axis.He said efforts to address the situation were underway, to provide safety and comfort that residents and businesses in the area needed.“This visit, and all your other efforts, is a good morale booster when police are commended and celebrated. I am letting you know of my willingness to be a part of every development for Lekki and Lagos at large.“The issue of the influx of people on the streets is understandably worrisome and as Nigerians and even foreigners, people have the right to migrate.

“However, we have agreed to take steps to evacuate them off the street and there is a master plan to work on the situation in the next few weeks.“The police is readily available to work with you as I understand we do not want a situation when an area is taken over by hoodlums.“For us to have a safer community, the best move is to partner with the community members and the association is a springboard for us to do that,” he said.In his remarks, Alhaji Sulyman Bello, President, LERSA, said the commissioner’s disposition and readiness to work with the residents and stakeholders signalled a very productive working relationship.Bello said the better handshake between the police and Lekki residents would boost confidence of residents, investors, businesses and stakeholders in the area.He noted that the major population explosion in the elite neighbourhood meant an influx of security challenges as well, hence the need to partner with the Nigeria Police Force to safeguard lives and property.The LERSA president commended the prompt response of the Police to security alerts last year.He restated the association’s commitment to acknowledging and celebrating the police force for every good job well done.“When people do well, we also should do well in return and it is important to acknowledge the support from the police because any phone call they get from us, they respond almost immediately.“We are working towards acquiring an accommodation complex/ a sleeping bay at Ogombo area to support the works of the Police force.“We would continue to fuel the wheel of the police force via partnership to support and enhance their delivery to the area.“However, people are worried about the current security situation in the area following the recent migration and people in the area are security conscious.“To drive effective policing of the neighbourhood, we are ready to always provide first hand information regarding happenings in the locality.He added that the association was developing a security footprint, series of security summits and stakeholders sessions to find a lasting solution to major security challenges affecting the area. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

by Oluwole Sogunle