Security: Kebbi APC youths hold special prayers

May 9, 2021



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths in North West, on Sunday prayed for peace and unity in Nigeria, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) .

The special prayer, which was held at the of Gwandu’ Mosque in Birnin Kebbi, witnessed the youths praying against forces of banditry and criminality in the country.

Leading other members, Alhaji Sadiq Sa’ad Fakai, North West National Leader of the APC youths, prayed for wisdom for Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders to lead the country to greater heights.

The youth also prayed for all who lost their lives as a result of bandit attacks and return of peace to places affected by recurring security challenges across the country.

After the prayer, Kebbi Deputy Governor, Alhaji Sama’ila Yombe, said Nigerians submit to Almighty Allah, act in a rightful way and seek for forgiveness to overcome the nation’ challenges.

Yombe further tasked the youths to intensify prayers for peace, unity, mutual understanding, asking Allah to reward who, in one way the other, contributed to the organisation of the prayer meeting.

NAN that other prominent scholars at the prayer session include Malam Modibbo Gwandu, Malam Nata’ala Birnin Kebbi and Malam Lawali Birnin Kebbi, among others. (NAN).

