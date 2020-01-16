Security: Journalist inaugurates campaign on dangers of crime

A Journalist, Mr Oludairo Johnson, on Thursday launched a campaign to raise awareness of residents of Ijegun Area of Alimosho Local Government, Lagos, on the dangers of crime.

Johnson, the Managing Editor, BoldNews Africa, an online news platform, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the campaign was tagged: “Keep Off! No Place for Crime’’.

He said the campaign had become so important and necessary as a result of low information within the society, especially for people living in suburbs in Nigeria.

The journalist said that as a member of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, he felt it was necessary to inform the public on the need to be alert at all times to avoid crime.

“We decided to kick-start this campaign in Ijegun, because of the rate of crime in the community, mostly perpetrated among youths and under-aged children living in the densely populated areas.

“When they are outside, they believe nobody is watching them but with this concept we want to educate and remind the public and the youths that all eyes are on them.

“Crime in congested areas is committed mostly by youths, due to ignorance and lack of proper parental upbringing,’’ he said.

Johnson said that though the campaign was starting from Alimosho, it would eventually spread to other local governments, then to other states.

He explained that the sensitisation involved distribution of handbills, one-on-one discussions and market square outreach.

The journalist said that the group had written to the police, vigilante groups in different communities and to the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) to notify them of the campaign.

“Crime is crime; no matter the weight of the crime committed. So, regular information on crime must be reported.

“Keep Off! No Place for Crime Campaign is in its first edition but this campaign is a continuous exercise across the state until crime is reduced to a bare minimum in the society.

“We call on corporate bodies to support us in this campaign for our society to be a better place to stay.

“We can’t do it alone; we want people to key into our programme.

“I am happy with the turnout of residents at our launch. The campaign has really drawn attention of the public,’’ Johnson said.

Reacting, a Resident, Miss Murianna Kehinde, who trades in the area, expressed joy over the initiative.

Kehinde said the rate of crime in the area had become so alarming, especially in the evenings, saying that criminals operated in Ijegun area between 8 p.m and 10 p.m.

“The criminals come out with the intention of snatching mobile phones from residents and also to burgle.

“They harass motorcycle operators doing their lawful business. We are afraid of staying late at night in our shops.

“The act should not be allowed in the society.

“Government must provide adequate security and frequent night patrols in the neighbourhood to curb the menace,’’ she said.

Another Resident, Mr Saheed Balogun, a motorcycle operator in Ijegun, said that the area was notorious for crime.

Balogun said that hoodlums mobilised themselves by coming out in groups to harass and harm the public.

“I appreciate this initiative from BoldNews Africa. It shows that they are concerned.

“We are calling on the authorities to intervene for proper security.

“Parents also have a big role to play. They must ensure that they counsel and monitor their wards properly.

“Once the youth are engaged, they will stay away from crime and our society will be free to live in without fear,’’ he said. (NAN)