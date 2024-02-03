Saturday, February 3, 2024
Security, INEC personnel arrive early for by-election in Ondo

By Chimezie Godfrey
Heavy security was observed entering Ikare-Akoko and around the town ahead of the by-election to fill the vacant seat in the House of Representatives for the Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as early as 7.00a.m. heavy security had already been mounted at the major road entering Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko-East Local Government.

Security personnel including Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Custodial Service  were seen at strategic locations in the town and at polling centres, just as securitymen in patrol vehicles were also on hand.

NAN reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived early at most of the polling centres visited in Ikare while many electorate were seen checking for their names on the voters register pasted on walls and boards.

Also,  there was no commercial activities in the town as shops and markets were locked and only a few commercial motorcyclists were seen plying the road as at 7:30am.

NAN reports that the by-election is to fill the vacant seat in the House of Representatives for Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West Federal Constituency in Ondo State, which was vacated by Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The seat became vacant following  President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Tunji-Ojo as Minister for Interior in August 2023. (NAN)

