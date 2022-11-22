Security: IGP inaugurates ultra modern police station in Kwara

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has inaugurated a new ultra modern model police station in Madi area of Ilorin metropolis.

Baba explained that the structure would assist in reducing recent increasing cases of kidnapping in the state.

The IGP told newsmen after inaugurating the project in Ilorin on Tuesday that the edifice would bring policing closer to the people.

“The Police would work under a conducive environment in terms of office environment, decent accommodation and that would enable them provide more services.

“They would be here 24/7, very close to the office is the house and vice versa.

“We expect there would be more dedication and more motivation.

“We expect that service delivery would be enhanced,” he said.

The IGP said that the structure would be replicated in many states of the federation.

He said that the federal government would want to replicate the station in all parts of the country as a model.

Alkali said that the new model police station belonged to members of the public.

He added that the police station is meant to serve humanity and provide security in the area, calling on stakeholders to support improvement of the station.

Earlier, the Kwara Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama, commended the IG-P in the area of promotion, welfare, provision of logistics, discipline, team work, e-policing and digitalisation of policing in the country.

He recalled that parts of Ilorin metropolis had recently witnessed attacks by kidnappers, especially the axis where the model police station was sited at Oko Olowo area of Ilorin.

He called for construction of more police stations in the state.

“The construction of the New Model Police Stations across 36

states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is one of the typical examples of the innovation the IG-P has brought to bear on the Nigeria Police, in-spite of inadequate funding of the Police Force due to the economic downturn in the country,” he said.

On his part, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the state would benefit a lot from the police station.

He assured that more allocation would be made available for all security agencies in the next budget of the state.

He commended that the IG-P, the state police command and other security agencies on efforts at securing the state. (NAN)

