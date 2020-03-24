Security heightens as windstorm destroyed Correctional Centre fence, roof in Warri

Security was beefed up around Nigeria Correctional Services in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta, following a windstorm that blew off the roof of a-two storey building in the yard.The perimeter fence of the Correctional Centre was also pull down by the devastating windstorm, which started at about 5.40 p.m. on Monday.Though, the downpour lasted for about 15 minutes but the damage was enough as louvres of the Correctional Centre formerly called Okere Prisons were also shattered.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security operatives including soldiers and mobile policemen were immediately deployed to the vicinity possibly to prevent inmates from escaping.The security operatives were also diverting traffic in the area to other routes.A Correctional Centre Service official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “we were at our sentry when the wind started and was followed by a heavy rain.“All of a sudden, we heard a thunderous sound and discovered that our fence had collapsed.“We hurriedly heightened security around the area and called for reinforcement from the police and army.“As we were tackling that, we realised that the roof of a-two storey building inside had also been blown off,” he said.Effort to speak with Delta State Commissioner of Police (CP), Hafiz Mohammed, was unsuccessful as he did not pick calls. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

