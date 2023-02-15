Security guards docked over alleged theft of metal sheets

By Hauwa Gold

Two security guards, Peter Samson and David Gimba, on Wednesday appeared before a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing metal sheets worth N500,000.

Samson, 26, and Gimba, 28 , who both reside at Guzape, Asokoro, Abuja, are standing trial on charges of alleged criminal conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Osho Olanrewaju, told the court that the matter was reported at Asokoro Police station by Odiaobuwa Imaru-shua of Garki, Abuja.

Olanrewaju said that the offence committed by the defendants contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Mayana, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum, who must live within court’s jurisdiction.

Mayana also ordered the surety to submit verifiable means of identification and residential address with the court and police

The Judge said the defendants should deposit the sum of N50, 000 each to the court registry.

The judge adjourned the case until March 1, for further mention. (NAN)