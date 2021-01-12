Security guard in court for attempting to steal

A security guard, Adedapo Moshood, who allegedly broke into a house and attempted to steal, on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, Osun.

Thepolice charged Moshood with five counts of breaking, entry, conspiracy, intent to commit felony and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan 11, around 2 a.m. at Omitoto Line 11, Ile-Ife, Osun.