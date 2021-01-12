Security guard in court for attempting to steal

A security guard, Adedapo Moshood, who allegedly broke into a house and attempted to steal, on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, Osun.
Thepolice charged Moshood with five counts of breaking, entry, conspiracy, intent to commit felony and breach of peace.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan 11, around 2 a.m. at Omitoto Line 11, Ile-Ife, Osun.
Emmanuel alleged that the defendant and others, at large broke into the house of Abolade Omowunmi, Akor Benedict, and Olowoyo Musa with intent to commit felony.
The prosecution also alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when he left his allocated beat as Night Guard at RAYNUD Filling Station Ilode, Ile-Ife.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections: 249(d), 413 and 516, of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.
The Defence Counsel, Mr Ola Ibrahim, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.
Magistrate A. A. Adebayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.
Adebayo adjourned the case until Feb 9, 2021 for hearing.(NAN)
