Security guard in court for allegedly stealing used car engine

A security guard, 35, Imume Okoro, on Monday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, for allegedly stealing a used car engine worth N1.5 million. The police charged Okoro, whose address was not provided, with three counts of conspiracy, breach of peace and theft. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Rukayat Ogundeji, told the court that Okoro committed the offence on Jan. 2, at Onitcha park, Ladipo Market, Mushin, Lagos. Ogundeji alleged that the defendant broke into Mr Wilson Odineye’s workshop and stole the engine worth N1.5million. He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

If convicted, he is liable to a seven-year jail term. Chief Magistrate O. D. Njoku admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum. Njoku adjourned the case until Feb. 2, for further hearing. (NAN)