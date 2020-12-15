Security guard in court for allegedly stealing property worth N5m

A 37-year-old security guard, Hassan Hussein, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly breaking into an apartment and stealing property worth N5 million.

The defendant, who resides at Ilupeju, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge bordering on damage, breaking in and stealing.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.