Security guard in court for allegedly stealing ceramic plates, spoons

A security guard, Bello Mohammed, was on Monday docked in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing ceramic plates and spoon belonging to his employer.

The police charged Mohammed, who lives in Guzape, Asokoro, Abuja with Mischief and theft by servant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the complainant employed the defendant as a security guard in a restaurant.

He said the defendant also stole rice, seasoning, oil, steel iron all worth N2 million.

The Prosecutor said during Police investigation the defendant confessed to the crime.

Adeyanju said the Matter was reported at Asokoro Police station by the complainant, Pastor victor Ajibeshie of the same above mentioned address.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 327 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must provide means of Identification, deposit utility bill, affidavit and statement of account.

He adjourned the case until Feb.3 for mention. (NAN)

