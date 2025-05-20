Security guard docked for allegedly stealing employer’s ACs, generator

A 25-years old security guard, Markson Nwachukwu, was on Tuesday docked a Life Camp Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja, for allegedly stealing his employer’s air conditioners,



By Ugochi Ugo-joy Ndubuisi

A 25-years old security guard, Markson Nwachukwu, was on Tuesday docked a Life Camp Chief Magistrates’ Court in Abuja, for allegedly stealing his employer’s air conditioners, generator and bread toaster.

The police charged Nwachukwu who lives in Nyanya, Abuja with criminal conspiracy, mischief and thefr.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecuting counsel Mr Johnson Ayah, told the court that one obinna Ibeneme of plot 819 cadastral district Jabi, Abuja reporter the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on May 5.

Ayah said that the defendant and one Moses , surname unknown and Adbul, all at large, stole the complainant’s, one unit of three-horse power air conditioner, two units of 1.5-horse power air conditioner, one bread toaster and a generator.

He said that the defendant also destroyed the complainant’s Mikano generator and made away with the alternator, one battery, armoured cable and wires.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation the defendant made a confessional statement.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 97, 334, and 289 of the panel code .

Chief Magistrate Musa Jobbo admitted the defendant to bail in sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until June 30 for hearing. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)