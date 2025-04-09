Security guard docked for allegedly stealing building materials worth N4m

A 40-year-old Security guard, Moses Hassan, was on Wednesday docked in a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing building materials worth N4 million.

Hassan, who resides at Goni-gora Kaduna is standing trial for criminal conspiracy and stealing.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at a construction site located in Karji in Kaduna, on March 31.

Leo said that the defendant who is security guard at the construction site, conspired with others now at large to break into the store room and stole some building materials.

He said that the defendant and his accomplices stole foreign wooden doors, 15 carton of tiles, generator and aluminum cutting machine, all valued at N4 million.

The prosecutor said that the defendant broke the store door as a cover up for the theft and then claimed to have been attacked by armed robbers.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 58 and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

Section 58 attracts a prison term of not less than one year or with fine not less than N25,000, while Section 217 attracts an imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years or a fine or both if found guilty.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel said the sureties must have a reasonable means of livelihood and should be resident within the jurisdiction of the court with a traceable and verifiable work address.

He said that the sureties must also furnish the court with evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until May 15 for hearing.