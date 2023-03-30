Security guard docked for allegedly stealing 3 laptops, 2 ACs

By Moronke Boboye

A 26- year-old security guard, Ibrahim Babatunde, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing three HP laptops, two Panasonic Air Conditioners and a generator set belonging to his employer.

The police charged Babatunde, who lives in Ogba, Lagos with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Segun Oke, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 21 at 16, Awori Crescent , Ilupeju, Lagos.

Oke said that the defendant and one other, at large, who are security guards at Chan Medi Pharmacy , broke into their employer’s warehouse and stole the items all worth N1.8million.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate M. C Ayinde admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in likesum.

Ayinde adjourned the case until April 26 for mention.(NAN)