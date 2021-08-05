Security guard bags 6 months imprisonment for stealing suitcase

A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 30--old security guard, Emmanuel Ladami six months imprisonment for stealing a suitcase.

The Judge, Gambo Garba sentenced Ladami who lives in Gwarinpa, Abuja, after he pleaded guilty theft and begged for leniency.

He also gave Ladami an option pay a fine of N20, 000 and warned to desist from committing crimes and be of behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that Ladami entered the security post of Mr Godwin Akuke at third gate, works and housing, Gwarinpa, Abuja on July 31.

Ogada said the suitcase contained  one boxer shorts, two pairs of shorts, bathing soap, toothpaste, cellphone, socks , Lemon washing liquid and one phone charger.

The prosecution counsel said all the items belonged to Akuke.

He further said Ladami was by the police at , Gwarinpa and the items were recovered.

He added that the offence, contravened the provisions of  Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

