Security guard bags 6 months imprisonment for stealing suitcase

A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 30-year-old security guard, Emmanuel Ladami to six months imprisonment for stealing a suitcase.

The Judge, Gambo Garba sentenced Ladami who lives in Gwarinpa, Abuja, after he pleaded guilty to theft and begged for leniency.

He also gave Ladami an option to pay a fine of N20, 000 and warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that Ladami entered the security post of Mr Godwin Akuke at third gate, works and housing, Gwarinpa, Abuja on July 31.

Ogada said the suitcase contained one boxer shorts, two pairs of shorts, bathing soap, toothpaste, cellphone, socks , Lemon fresh washing liquid and one phone charger.

The prosecution counsel said all the items belonged to Akuke.

He further said Ladami was apprehended by the police at Galadima, Gwarinpa and the items were recovered.

He added that the offence, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

