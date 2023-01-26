Security guard arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Osun 

By Olajide Idowu

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, (Rtd.) the State Commander of Amotekun Corps in Osun, says men of the corps have arrested a man, who claimed to be security guard, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Osogbo.

Adewinmbi, while speaking with journalists on Thursday in Osogbo, said the suspect (names withheld) was arrested after he could not explain how he came about a TVS motorcycle at Aratumi Community in Osogbo.

He said that the suspect was arrested by men of Amotekun, who were on routine patrol.

“The suspect was arrested on Wednesday after he was spotted with the motorcycle around 1.00 a.m., during a routine patrol by men of Amotekun Corps,” he said

He said upon interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and the suspect had been transferred to the police for further investigations and prosecution.

Adewinmbi warned criminal minded individuals to stay away from Osun.

“The Amotekun Corps does not take issues or anything that has to do with security of lives and property of people lightly.

“We work and scrutinise received information and Amotekun is ever ready to act promptly,” Adewinmbi said.

He urged residents to always report criminals in their neighborhood to the corps and other security agencies to curb crime in the state. (NAN)