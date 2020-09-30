Security guard, 40, docked over alleged N1.135m fraud

Share the news













A 40-year-old security guard, Afolabi Adewole, who allegedly defrauded a woman of N1. 135 million on the pretext of investing it in a motorcycle business, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Adewole, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant fraudulently collected the sum of N1.135 million from one Mrs Elizabeth Odelola, with an assurance of investing it in a motorcycle business, a representation he knew to be untrue.

Eruada added that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in July 2019, in Lagos.

He said that the defendant collected the said money from the complainant and thereafter converted it to his personal use.

“The defendant disappeared after collecting the money from the complainant, and all efforts to retrieve it from him proved abortive,” the prosecutor said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

Tanimola said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences violate Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

NAN also reports that obtaining money under false pretences is punishable with 15 years imprisonment, while stealing attracts a three-year jail term, if convicted.

The Magistrate adjourned the case till Oct. 22, for mention. (NAN)

Related