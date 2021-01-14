Security: Governor advocates constitutional roles for traditional rulers

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has reiterated the need for traditional rulers to be given constitutional roles in the country.

The governor said that traditional rulers were closer to the grassroots citizens who ought to be engaged with certain things related to the masses.

AbdulRasaq made the call at a one-day sensitisation programme on community policing, organised by the Kwara Police Command.

“I have always said that the traditional rulers are the fourth tier of government, their duties encompass all we do in our society

“We have always been grateful to them because I receive calls daily from them on security issues, not just giving information but also curbing civil disturbances like we recently had in Ilesha Baruba

“In that community, there was a civil disturbance earlier and the emir calmed the situation to ensure that the community is safe. We deeply appreciate his efforts on what he did.

“In the last meeting of northern governors held in Kaduna, there was the idea that the roles of the traditional rulers should be amplified and embedded in the constitution.

“This means that we should give them constitutional roles in the society.

“That is an ongoing process, and I am a supporter of this initiative.”AbdulRasaq said.

The governor also reiterated his support for community policing which he described as long overdue to strengthen security of lives and property.

“Community policing is an idea that is long overdue . It helps to localise policing, brings security architecture closer to the grassroots.

“It relies almost entirely on local intelligence and constant interactions with community folks to succeed.

“However, it is important to state that the success of community policing depends on all of us seeing it as our baby that must be nurtured to success.

“I, therefore, urge every stakeholder to support the initiative.

“As an administration, we are wholeheartedly committed to community policing and will continue to mobilise public support for it.” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the event was attended by top echelons of the police, serving and retired, such as the retired Inspectors-General of Police Aliu Attah and Tafa Balogun and Commissioner of Police for Kwara, Mohammed Bagega.

It was also attended by leading traditional rulers, civil society groups, community leaders and the media, among others.

Attah, in his speech, observed that community policing would generate employment, reduce youth restiveness and minimise crimes.

“When a community policing system is introduced, most communities who have not felt the presence of government in their localities would at least know the government has come to them,” he said.

Balogun, another former police boss, said that he would support his colleagues in calling for community policing on account of its potential benefits to reduce crime rate in the country.

Bagega described the programme as a watershed and a radical renewed approach in the implementation of community policing strategy as espoused by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu.(NAN)