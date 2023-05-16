Security forces raid terrorists’ hideout in Kaduna, Kano states

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with troops of the Nigerian Army and Police Force, have raided hideouts of insurgents/terrorists in parts of Kaduna and Kano States.

A statement signed by Peter Afunanya; the Public Relations Officer, DSS, National Headquarters, Abuja, during the raid in the early hours of 15th May, 2023, the terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) against the fighting forces.

Afunanya stated that one of the terrorists who wore suicide jacket blew himself up, while three (3) suspects were arrested, and two (2) suicide jackets, one (1) AK-47 rifle, a pistol and one (1) laptop were recovered.

He stated,”The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that the Service and troops of the Nigerian Army and Police Force, in the early hours of 15th May, 2023, simultaneously raided hideouts of insurgents/terrorists in parts of Kaduna and Kano States.

“During the raid in Kaduna State, the terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) against the fighting forces. One of the terrorists who wore suicide jacket blew himself up. While three (3) suspects were arrested, items recovered upon a search on the group’s accommodation, after Police EOD had diffused other IEDs, were: two (2) suicide jackets, one (1) AK-47 rifle, a pistol and one (1) laptop.

“In Kano State, two (2) suspects were arrested while recovered items include: a pistol, eleven (11) mobile phones, two (2) hand grenades, one (1) fully charged AK-47 magazine, two empty AK-47 magazines, one (1) Peugeot 307 car and an ID card belonging to a suspect that escaped.”

Afunanya disclosed that intelligence had earlier revealed that high profile terrorist targets were regrouping in the North West to carry out dastardly acts in the area.

He reiterated the service commitment to continue to collaborate with

“Notably, the steady Military operations in the North East have necessitated the insurgents’ escape to the North West and Central zones where they are establishing active cells.

“The Service commends the Nigerian Military and Police for their resilience and support which led to the success of the operation. The sustained interagency synergy is, without doubt, a game changer in the counter-threat actions.

“Also, the Service wishes to state and very clearly, that it will continue to collaborate with sister agencies to rid the nation of criminal elements particularly at this transition period and even beyond. This is more so that certain persons are desperate to undermine the process. But the Service will resist this and ensure a seamless event.

“It will always cooperate with stakeholders to achieve a peaceful environment critical to the pursuit of legitimate businesses by law abiding citizens and residents,” Afunanya stated.