Security Forces given ‘full freedom’ to end ‘madness’ as Buhari condemns attacks – Presidency





President Muhammadu Buhari has paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the recent barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states.

The Presidency has also said the security forces have been given “full freedom” to deal with what it described as “madness”.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President, Tuesday, reviewed the situation following reports on the loss of several lives in the attacks, and assured all possible support from the federal government to the states, adding that “we have given security forces full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness.”



“I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,” said the President.



Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

