Security foils attack on Kasuwan Magani

The military and police on Friday night foiled an attack by armed bandits in Kasuwan Magani community, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

According to Aruwan, bandits attempted to assassinate some Fulani community leaders, shooting sporadically, and eventually escaping when security personnel showed up in response to distress calls.

While fleeing the area, the bandits shot one Alhaji Ahmadu Suleiman, a Fulani leader. He survived with bullet wounds and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna.

The situation caused pandemonium in the community, triggering fake stories across social media of ethno-religious crisis in the area.

The Kaduna State Government in a swift reaction hosted a confidence building meeting where critical stakeholders, including religious, traditional and community leaders were engaged.

Present at the meeting were the Garrison Commander One Division, Brig-Gen. Olusegun Abai, Commanding Officer, 312 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col. AK Muhammad, Flt. Lt. Ephraim Yakubu of Nigerian Air Force and Supt. Bala Kassim Officer in charge of Operation Yaki. Others are Moses B. Sarwuan of Department of State Services and Divisional Police Officer of Kasuwan Magani, Mukaila Adamu.

In the confidence building meeting, the government and security agencies praised the community for unified, decisive action against the bandits with no religious or ethnic considerations.

The community was further tasked to double collaboration with government and security agencies.

The senior military and police officers toured routes exploited by the armed bandits before departing for Kaduna.

The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs organized the parley on behalf of the Kaduna State Government.

In another development, the security agencies have also reported to the government, that bandits have killed a kidnapped citizen, Sani Khalil, having held him for almost two weeks.

Khalil was kidnapped in November 2020 on the Rigasa-Link Road in Igabi local government area.

The government has sent condolences to the family.