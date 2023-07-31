Security: Fintiri relaxes curfew by 12 hours

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the state by 12 hours.

This contain in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Fintiri, Humwashi Wonosikou, in Yola on Monday.

The state government said the curfew was relaxed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. after meetings with security chiefs in the state.

Fintiri who was represented by his Deputy, Kaletapwa Farauta, urged parents to send their wards to school and also encouraged businesses to open and go about their daily activities as the government would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to disrupt public peace.

The governor warned hoodlums and the public to abide by the curfew and remain courteous and cooperative if approached and questioned by security personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fintiri has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state with immediate effect, following wide scale looting and attacks on citizens by alleged hoodlums.

The state government said the hoodlums, complaining of hunger and high cost of foodstuff following the recent increase in price of fuel, ransacked government-owned and private food storages and warehouses, carting away anything in sight in anger.

The governor said the situation had assumed a dangerous dimension in Yola, as the protesters attacked people with machetes and broke into business premises and homes stealing goods and property.

“With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state. Only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew,” he said.

Fintiri appealed to law-abiding residents to comply with the directive, warning that anyone caught contravening the order would be arrested and prosecuted. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

