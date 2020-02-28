Security: FCTA restates ban on street begging

… Perm Sec Calls For Synergy Amongst Security Agencies

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has again stressed that the ban on street begging was still in effect in the FCT and that relevant agencies will not hesitate to enforce the law on anyone caught contravening the ban.

This was one of the resolutions of the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting b which was chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa.

Speaking after the meeting which took place at the official residence of the Minister at Life Camp, Sir Ohaa said the enforcement of the ban became necessary to curtail the likely influx of beggars and miscreants to the FCT following the ban on street begging by some states in the country.

The Permanent Secretary said that relevant officers have been directed to intensify public enlightenment campaigns to reiterate the ban on street begging which he said also has negative security implications. We want to ensure that the FCT does not become a safe haven to beggars that may be coming from other states that have banned street begging.”

The Permanent Secretary however, stressed the need for continuous synergy amongst security agencies for effective performance. He attributed the improved security situation to the fact that security agencies have intensified their crackdown on criminals in the Territory

In his words “ all the security agencies resolved that they will work in synergy to make sure that they tackle the menace of insecurity in the city.” He said that the reduction in violent crimes like kidnapping and armed robber as well as improved compliance with traffic regulations is as a result of this improved synergy.

While calling on residents of the FCT to help improve security by always furnishing security operatives with necessary information that will help them in the proper discharge of their duties, Sir Ohaa also pledged the continuous support of the FCTA to security agencies in the FCT with the provision of logistic assistance for their operations.

Also speaking, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said there has been a significant improvement in security in the FCT, attributing it to a renewed synergy among security agencies.

His words: “There is a lot of synergy between the security agencies and we realized that no agency can do it alone. Therefore, we came together and mapped out strategies that will help nip crime in the bud in the FCT and this has been the basis of our success”.

Speaking on infrastructure and traffic regulations, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin said, everything was being done to ensure that the infrastructure provided in the city met international standards.

He added that “Everything is done according to standards with the requisite furniture and other directional requirements and warnings that will guide traffic movement, such that any violator knows ab initio that he is violating, and once apprehended, will be taken up as the law provides”.

Also speaking, the Ona of Abaji, commended the chairman of Abaji Area Council for proactive measures taken that has resulted in zero kidnapping in his domain in recent times. He said, unlike what obtained previously, “kidnapping is now a thing of the past in Abaji”.