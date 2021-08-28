Security: FCT Administration calls for cooperation of residents

By Chimezie Godfrey

Residents of the FCT have been called upon to be vigilant and communicate with each other and security agencies all suspicious people or activities within their vicinity to safe guard lives and property across the Territory.



This call was made by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who briefed the press following the monthly FCT Security Committee meeting chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello on Thursday, 26th of August, 2021.





The Minister stated,”Security is a collective responsibility, so, we must communicate when we see those we consider as unknown faces around our areas, especially with what we are seeing or hearing across the country”.



She however assured the residents of the Territory of the safety of their lives and property as the security agencies were very alert to their responsibilities.

“We are reassuring the FCT residents that the city is safe and the environment is also good with ease of doing business”.



“But by and large, the security apparatus in FCT is very much awake and the information gathering network is very much active,”she added.





On the issue of kidnappings, she revealed that while the crime has indeed reduced in many parts of the Territory, this has not been the case in a few others. She however assured that the security agencies were working hard to curb the crime in those areas.



Also speaking, the FCT Commissioner of Police Sunday Babaji, who was attending the meeting for the first time since his appointment earlier in the month, also called for the cooperation of the residents of the FCT by giving timely and accurate information to the police while assuring them of their security and safety.





Present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff to the Minister of the FCT, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Ag ES of the FCDA, TPL Zaliha’u Ahmed, the Onah of Abaji Alh Adamu Baba Yususa, Area Council Chairmen as well as heads of the various military and para military agencies in the FCT.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...