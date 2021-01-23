Security: Ekiti LG boss urges farmers to be security conscious

The Chairman of Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Foluso Ojo, has advised farmers to be vigilant and security conscious whenever they are on their farms.

Ojo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti, saying security challenges in the country warrants vigilance at all times.

He said that the farmers must be aware of the security challenges and ensure that they are vigilant whenever they are busy working on their farms.

The chairman said that he has held several meetings with the various security agencies in the local government and they are committed to keep the people safe.

“I want to urge the residents of the communities under the Oye local government area of Ekiti, especially farmers to be security conscious.

“Farmers are those people who are always busy working in their farms which are located inside the thick bushes and forests, I want to advise them to be watchful.

“I have held meetings with the Nigerian Police, the military, the peace corps and the vigilante groups, they are ready to assist us to keep our people safe from kidnapping, banditry among other criminal acts.

“Both the local government and the state government are equally working hard together with the newly established Amotekun officers to ensure that all the kidnappers tormenting the people were arrested.

“I want to urge the community leaders to assist the local government and report strange persons or group of persons in their community to the police in due time for proper investigation.

“My administration is passionate about the security of lives and properties and we will continue to ensure that kidnapping, banditry and other criminal acts are eliminated from our communities.

Ojo urged traditional rulers to continue to sensitise their people on the need to always be security conscious. (NAN)